Masked man blew up ATM at Farmfoods injuring accomplice

James Deeney exploded the cash machine, leaving a man with skull and brain injuries.

ATM: James Deeney blew up the cash machine. STV

A masked man blew up a cash machine at a Farmfoods leaving his accomplice seriously injured in the rubble.

James Deeney blew up the ATM at the store in Glasgow Road, Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire, after claiming he was out walking his dog.

But the blast went wrong leaving his male accomplice, who cannot be named for legal reasons, with skull and brain injuries.

The 49-year-old was found guilty at the High Court in Glasgow to forcing entry to a lockfast ATM using gas with intent to steal.

He was also charged with unlawfully and maliciously causing an explosion likely to endanger life or cause serious damage to property.

Jurors were shown dramatic CCTV footage of the sudden blast which swept one of the men off their feet, leaving him unconscious.

Prosecutor Stephen McCloy said: "Things didn't go to plan. The machine was breached but they didn't manage to get the money.

"This was because the male caught in the blast and was seriously injured."

Laura Alison, who lived nearby, told jurors her "whole house shuddered" when the explosion went off.

999 was dialled by members of the public who were close by and ambulance crews took the man to hospital for treatment.

He sustained a skull and facial fractures plus bleeding and bruising to the brain.

Deeney was interviewed by police the next day and denied involvement in the robbery.

When officers asked him why his van was in the area, Deeney said he was looking for his dog.

The father-of-two later told officers he told them "porky pies" but maintained his innocence.

Sentence was deferred by Judge Michael O'Grady QC and Deeney will learn his fate in October.

Deeney was remanded in custody in the meantime.