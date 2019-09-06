Search for woman who left hospital before treatment

Carrie Ann Brown is need in medication and police are unsure if she has any with her.

Missing: Carrie Ann Brown.

A major search is underway for a missing woman who left hospital in her pyjamas before receiving needed treatment.

Carrie Ann Brown, from Glasgow, is also in need of medication that police say they are unsure if she has any in her possession.

The 36-year-old was seen leaving Glasgow Royal Infirmary at around 10.10am on Friday morning, before being seen walking on London Road towards London Road in the east end of the city at around 2pm.

Carrie has not been in touch with family or friends and concern for her welfare is now growing.

She is described as being around 5ft 7 with a slim build and long dark hair styled in bunches.

When last seen she was wearing a white t-shirt and light blue coloured pyjama bottoms.

Sergeant Mark Simmons, Baird Street Police Office, said: "We are currently checking CCTV and working with transport companies in an effort to find Carrie Ann and make sure she is okay.

"She takes regular medication, and we are unsure whether she has this with her, and has also left the hospital before receiving treatment. Her family and friends are growing increasingly concerned for her.

"She is known to frequent the city centre and east end areas of the city. If anybody has seen her or knows of her whereabouts, we would urge you to contact Police as soon as possible.

"Carrie Ann, if you see this, please get in contact so we know you are safe and well."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police via 101.

