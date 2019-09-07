Man sexually assaulted in lane outside restaurant
A forensic tent was erected following the attack on a 28-year-old man in Glasgow.
A man has been sexually assaulted in a lane outside a restaurant in Glasgow.
The sex attack happened on John Street in Merchant City on Friday night.
A forensic tent was erected outside Hutchesons City Grill following the attack on a 28-year-old man.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Enquiries are ongoing into a sexual assault on a 28-year-old man in a lane behind John Street in Glasgow.
"The incident was reported to us on Friday.
"Officers are following a number of lines of inquiry in relation to this incident."