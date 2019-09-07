Police officer struck by flare during republican march

A total of ten people have been charged after mass protests during the marches in Glasgow.

Protests: A police officer was injured.

A police officer has been injured after being struck by a flare from protesters during an Irish republican march.

More than 1000 people took part in two marches as well as counter protests throughout the city on Saturday.

A male police officer was taken to hospital after being hit by a flare which was hurled by protesters on Clyde Street. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Officers charged ten people including a 15-year-old boy with various offences ranging from sectarian singing to carrying an offensive weapon.

Assistant chief constable Bernard Higgins said he was disgusted by the behaviour of those who threw flares into the crowds.

He said: "We had significant resources deployed throughout Glasgow city centre as these public processions took place.

"The majority of those who took part in the processions listened to us and complied with our instructions.

"A significant number of those who attended as part of the counter protests were intent on stopping the processions from taking place but were prevented from doing so by prompt and decisive police action.

"I am, however, disgusted at the recklessness and stupidity of those who decided to throw pyrotechnics, one of which injured an officer.

'I am, however, disgusted at the recklessness and stupidity of those who decided to throw pyrotechnics, one of which injured an officer.' Assistant chief constable Bernard Higgins

"He was simply carrying out a duty which allows us to facilitate people's rights and ultimately we were here today to keep everybody safe.

"We take the welfare of our officers very seriously and will be supporting him and his colleagues as he recovers and will continue in our work to trace those responsible.

"I utterly condemn any acts of violence and would like to thank officers and staff whose dedication and professionalism helped us successfully deliver a first-class policing operation on what was a very challenging day."