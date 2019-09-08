Man seriously injured after being slashed in pub

The 64-year-old also suffered facial injuries in the attack at the Parkway Bar in Glasgow.

Glasgow: Police are hunting for two men.

A man has been seriously injured after being slashed in a pub.

The attack happened in the Parkway Bar on Paisley Road West in Glasgow at 9pm on Friday.

A 64-year-old man suffered facial injuries and slash wounds following the assault by two men.

He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The first suspect is between 5ft 10in and 6ft, stocky and has dark brown short hair. He was wearing a grey t-shirt, jeans, white trainers and was carrying a rucksack.

The second man is in his late 30s and bald. He was wearing a black t-shirt, grey jogging bottoms and grey trainers.

Constable Mark Hendry said: "We are following a number of lines of inquiry.

"I would appeal to anyone who witnessed this attack take place, or anyone with information that may assist our investigation to contact officers through 101."