Woman who was in coma after Ibiza balcony fall flown home

Monica McGeachie, from Dunoon in Argyll, plunged 12ft onto concrete on her 30th birthday.

Monica McGeachie: The 30-year-old was in a coma.

A woman who was in a coma with brain injuries after falling from a hotel window on her 30th birthday in Ibiza has returned to Scotland.

Monica McGeachie, from Dunoon in Argyll, plunged 12ft onto concrete at the Piscis Park hotel while on holiday.

The 30-year-old was joined by a paramedic and doctor during her flight home in an air ambulance to be treated at Paisley's Royal Alexandra Hospital.

The diver is now able to speak again after coming out of the coma and is slowly piecing together her memory of being in Ibiza.

Ibiza: Monica's sister was relieved she was back talking.

Monica, who was on holiday with her brother Kent and five other friends, was trying to get a sun lounger when her flip-flop fell off.

She then tried to stabilise herself and leaned back on a window for support, not realising its pane was missing before landing on the concrete below.

Now, it's thought Monica, who is being treated in the high dependency unit, could be released from hospital within the next month.

Ibiza: Monica McGeachie plunged 12ft.

Her sister Joanne said: "She's doing well. Her spirits are really high. She's talking away and able to move and stuff. She previously wasn't able to speak.

"There's hope there will be a full recovery but we haven't been given a clear answer on that yet.

"I couldn't believe it when she was first able to speak again.

"She facetimed me on the phone and that's the first time I had heard her since the accident - it's a massive relief.

"She's loving being back in Scotland. They have said they hope it will be a month before she fully gets to go home.

"Monica can now sit up and move everything. She is just sore as she was lying down for six weeks. I don't see any difference in her in terms of her brain injuries - she is still her cheeky wee self."

Joanne said her sister is still trying to piece together the events which led up to her fall.

"She is still coming to terms with everything as she didn't know what had happened," said Joanne.

"She's now starting to remember being in Ibiza and her memory is now starting to come back. She had only been there for 24 hours when the accident happened."

Almost £11,000 was raised after a fundraising page was set up by Monica's friends to help fund her recovery and to help her family.

Monica is now determined to return to work as soon as she can.

Joanne said: "Monica's delighted she's home but she's so bored and wants to get back to work.

"She was really excited to see her nieces and nephews and they got to see her this weekend.

"She's determined to get back to normal and to get herself fit again.

"We just want to say thank you to everyone for the fundraiser. Monica was fully insured and it helped paid for her flight home and medical treatment.

"But the fundraiser has really helped the family for flights and accommodation and it was a huge weight off our shoulders to be by her side all the time and that was to do with everyone's generosity and kindness."