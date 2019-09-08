Boy, 14, arrested after sectarian chaos in Glasgow

Ten others were charged, including a 15-year-old boy, after protests during marches in the city.

Protests: Chaos broke out.

A 14-year-old boy has now been arrested after Saturday's sectarian chaos in Glasgow.

The youngster was held by police for a breach of the peace during an Irish republican march in the city.

It comes after officers charged ten others, including a 15-year-old boy, with various offences ranging from sectarian singing to carrying an offensive weapon earlier in the day.

More than 1000 people took part in two marches as well as counter protests throughout the city on Saturday.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "A further arrest was made at night. It's a 14-year-old boy and it's in relation to a breach of the peace.

"He's been referred to the Scottish children's reporters administration."

A male police officer was taken to hospital after being hit by a flare which was hurled by protesters on Clyde Street. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Assistant chief constable Bernard Higgins said he was disgusted by the behaviour of those who threw flares into the crowds.

He said: "We had significant resources deployed throughout Glasgow city centre as these public processions took place.

"The majority of those who took part in the processions listened to us and complied with our instructions.

"A significant number of those who attended as part of the counter protests were intent on stopping the processions from taking place but were prevented from doing so by prompt and decisive police action.

"I am, however, disgusted at the recklessness and stupidity of those who decided to throw pyrotechnics, one of which injured an officer.

"He was simply carrying out a duty which allows us to facilitate people's rights and ultimately we were here today to keep everybody safe.

"We take the welfare of our officers very seriously and will be supporting him and his colleagues as he recovers and will continue in our work to trace those responsible.

"I utterly condemn any acts of violence and would like to thank officers and staff whose dedication and professionalism helped us successfully deliver a first-class policing operation on what was a very challenging day."