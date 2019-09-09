Unprovoked attack on 12-year-old girl as she walked dog

Police seek witnesses after schoolgirl left 'shaken up' following assault on Saturday night.

Police are trying to trace the attacker. STV

A 12-year-old girl was attacked as she walked her dog in Dumfries and Galloway.

She was left "shaken up" following the unprovoked assault in Annan around 9pm on Saturday night.

The girl was taking her dog for a walk near a close running from Scotts Street to Queensway.

Constable Scott Graham said: "Police are looking to identify a man described as aged around 20, 5ft 2in, well built, short brown hair, wearing brown trousers, a white T-shirt and trainers.

"Importantly, the male is described as having a star cut into his hair near to the right temple area.

"The victim was not injured as a result of the assault, however was clearly shaken-up.

"I would ask anyone who believes they may know the identify of the attacker, or who witnessed the assault to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 4298 of 07/09/2019."

