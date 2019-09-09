  • STV
Anthony Stokes banned from contacting ex-girlfriend 

The footballer sent his former partner 100 messages a day and turned up at house.

Anthony Stokes has been given an eight-month deferred sentence for stalking his ex-partner.

The former Hibs and Celtic star was ordered to not contact her and her mother for the next four years, except when arranging contact with his son.

Hamilton Sheriff Court heard the footballer recognised his behaviour towards the pair was "horrendous".

However, Sheriff Alasdair MacFadyen warned the former Ireland international player he was concerned about his attitude towards the "abusive" conduct.

Stokes, 31, who currently plays for Turkish side Adana Demirspor, pleaded guilty at a previous hearing to stalking Eilidh Scott and her mother, May Scott, between July 2018 and February this year.

The court previously heard he sent 100 messages a day and also turned up at May's home in Shotts, Lanarkshire, late at night when Eilidh was staying there.

'This was a prolonged period of abusive behaviour towards your ex-partner and, also for a period, her mother.'
Sheriff Alasdair MacFadyen

Stokes' lawyer Michael Gallentold the the court: "He recognises his behaviour, which he quite rightly describes as being horrendous, will have impacted on both the ladies in question."

He said a social worker had assessed the footballer as having a low risk of reoffending.

Morag McLintock, prosecuting, said: "The complainer is very much of the view that the relationship is at an end and that she does not wish a relationship with the accused."

Sheriff MacFadyen deferred sentence until May2020 for Stokes to be of good behaviour and for a further social work report.

He said: "This was a prolonged period of abusive behaviour towards your ex-partner and, also for a period, her mother.

"It is quite unacceptable behaviour and I have to say I am concerned by your attitude towards the offence.

"I do think there is a suggestion of minimisation in your attitude towards the offence. I think some form of control is appropriate in this case."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.