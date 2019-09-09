Seven arrested after £364,000 drugs haul seized in raid

Police recovered the 'street valium' after targeting two houses in Clydebank on Friday.

Clydebank: Police Scotland's Operation Masterwork targeted two houses in Braes Avenue. Google 2019

Seven people have been arrested after more than £364,000 worth of 'street valium' and controlled drugs were seized in a police raid.

In response to the "significant increase" of drug-related deaths in the West Dunbartonshire and Argyll and Bute areas, officers targeted two houses in Braes Avenue, Clydebank, on Friday.

In the first property, police recovered what is believed to be heroin and diazepam worth an estimated street value of £357,530.

Two women, aged 18 and 41, and a 20-year-old man were arrested in connection with the seizure.

At the second house, police discovered what is believed to be cocaine, heroin and cannabis worth £7030.

A 50-year-old woman, along with three men aged 19, 25 and 26, were arrested and charged in connection with the seizure.

All seven suspects were due to appear at Dumbarton Sheriff Court on Monday.

Detective inspector Andy Doherty said: "This significant seizure reinforces our commitment to disrupting those involved in the supply of controlled drugs and it ensures that these illegal drugs will not be distributed to our local communities.

"Targeting drugs crime is our priority and information from the local community is absolutely vital in helping us target those involved in the supply of controlled drugs."

