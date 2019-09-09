Lorry driver suffers broken jaw in truckstop attack

The 55-year-old victim was assaulted by another man at the Route 74 Truckstop in Lanarkshire.

Manhunt: The attack happened at the Route 74 Truckstop in Lanarkshire. Pixabay

A lorry driver suffered a broken jaw during an unprovoked attack at a truckstop.

The 55-year-old victim was assaulted by another man as he made his way back to his vehicle after having breakfast at the Route 74 Truckstop in Lanarkshire.

The attack happened at around 7.20am last Thursday, before the driver was taken to hospital with a broken jaw and a bruised shoulder.

Detective constable Colin Pendrich said: "I am appealing to anyone who may have been using the services at Route 74 in Teiglum Road in Lesmahagow to get in touch if they saw this incident on Thursday morning.



"This appears to have been an unprovoked attack which has left the victim with a serious facial injury.

"Likewise anyone who may have been in the services and who may have caught the incident on their dashcam is asked to review their footage, and call us on the 101 number if they have captured anything which may assist in this enquiry."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.