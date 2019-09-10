  • STV
  • MySTV

Man forced his way into house to attack two women

STV

Stuart McCulloch was jailed for nearly eight years after admitting the assaults.

McCulloch appeared at the High Court in Glasgow.
McCulloch appeared at the High Court in Glasgow.

A man forced his way into a house and attacked two defenceless women in a row over money.

Stuart McCulloch, 29, hit 47-year-old Catherine Milllar and Elizabeth McLelland on the head with a piece of wood at their home in Lawrence Place, Saltcoats, on September 6, last year.

He was jailed for seven years and ten months at the High Court in Glasgow on Tuesday.

Temporary judge Graham Buchanan told McCulloch: "This crime involved forcing your way into your victims' home.

"It was a vicious attack on two defenceless women, you used a nasty weapon to beat then.

"This incident must have been absolutely terrifying for them."

The court heard that McCulloch and another man turned up with their faces masked with surgical tape.

McCulloch had a large piece of wood like a table leg with a nail on it and kept saying: "Give me the money, where is it?"

Ms Millar was pushed the floor and struck with the wood and Ms McLelland was also hit on the head. She was shouting: "Take my money, tell me what you want."

The house was ransacked and when police arrived in response to a 999 call they found furniture overturned.

The court heard that the women were robbed of mobile phones, purses and money.

Ms McLelland had a lump on her head, but did not require medical attention. Ms Millar needed stitches to cuts to the bridge of her nose and under her left eye.

McCulloch also admitted trying to kick a door in Saltcoats, on September 9, 2018 and repeatedly demanding money from the householder 42-year-old Stephen Hill.

He also pleaded guilty to having heroin, Etizolam and Buprenorphine in his possession in Robertson Place, Kilmarnock, on September 29, last year.

Defence counsel John McElroy said: "He has an ongoing drugs problem. 

"This attack on these women was a very serious offence and the public deserves to be protected from this man."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.