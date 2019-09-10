Alesha MacPhail's killer has sentence cut by three years

Aaron Campbell's 27-year jail term has been reduced after his appeal was heard in Edinburgh.

Alesha: The six-year-old was on a summer holiday when she was killed.

The teenager who abducted, raped and murdered six-year-old Alesha MacPhail has had his minimum prison sentence cut by three years after winning his appeal.

Aaron Campbell, who was 16 when he killed the schoolgirl on the Isle of Bute in July 2018, denied the charges throughout a two-week trial earlier this year, but then admitted the offence during his sentencing hearing in March.

Killer: Aaron Campbell raped and murdered Alesha MacPhail.

Judge Lord Matthews handed Campbell, now 17, a mandatory life sentence and ordered him to spend at least 27 years behind bars.

The minimum term he will serve before being considered for parole has been reduced from 27 years to 24 after his appeal was heard by three judges at the High Court in Edinburgh on August 7.

During the appeal hearing last month, Campbell's lawyer, Brian McConnachie, had argued the killer's jail term is "extraordinarily" long and a "miscarriage of justice".

He added that by serving his full sentence, Campbell won't be able to properly mature in jail.

More to follow.

