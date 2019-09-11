Two in hospital after shooting in South Lanarkshire

Police remained at the scene on Wednesday morning as an investigation began.

Shooting: Two people injured. STV

Two people are in hospital after a shooting in South Lanarkshire.

Emergency services were called to Gordon Drive, East Kilbride at around 11.05pm on Tuesday.

Two people were taken to hospital in an ambulance, however their condition is not known.

A police spokeswoman said: "We were called to an incident on Gordon Drive, Calderwood in East Kilbride, at around 11.05pm on Tuesday.

"Two people have been taken to hospital and enquiries are ongoing."

