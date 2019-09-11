  • STV
  • MySTV

Former air cadet officer who abused 12 boys jailed

STV

Ronald Hardman was sentenced to nine years in prison for the attacks in Kilmarnock.

Kilmarnock: Ronald Hardman was jailed.
Kilmarnock: Ronald Hardman was jailed.

A former air cadet officer who abused 12 boys has been jailed for nine years.

Ronald Hardman attacked the youngsters over a 35-period at the squadron in Kilmarnock, Ayrshire.

The 74-year-old was jailed for five years at the town's sheriff court in November after being convicted of attacks on three teenagers.

But a huge investigation, resulting in 300 former cadets speaking to police, lead to fresh allegations.

More victims then bravely came forward to reveal how they also suffered at the hands of Hardman.

The pensioner returned to the High Court in Glasgow after admitting 15 charges consisting of lewd and libidinous conduct as well as indecent assault.

Lord Beckett branded the crimes "pre-meditated" and "grossly corrupting".

The judge added: "It is apparent that you deceived, manipulated, groomed and coerced the boys."

He also told Hardman such conduct "besmirched" the reputation of organisations like the air training corps.

A hearing was told Hardman was a trusted volunteer warrant officer at the Kilmarnock Air Training Corps (ATC) between 1960 and 1995.

Hardman abused his position to "groom and control" a string of young cadets.

He would also try to buy their silence by giving them money, sweets or takeaway meals.

Prosecutor Eoghainn MacLean said: "Many of these victims have suffered years of anxiety and trauma as a result of the criminality."

The attacks occurred at different locations including the squadron hall, a campsite and at Drumness Forest in Dumfries and Galloway.

One boy, aged 13 when he joined the ATC, was abused between 15 to 20 times.

Hardman gave the teenager a can of lager and told the terrified boy it would be "good" for the youngster's "promotion" if he let Hardman touch him.

Another teenager was attacked with the help of two other cadets. This victim was pulled to the ground and preyed upon during a trip away with the corps.

The court heard Hardman took the opportunity to molest a boy during a fitting for a uniform.

The sex abuse over the years also involved Hardman showing boys pornographic magazines, suggesting they play strip poker and getting them to swim naked.

During one attack, prosecutor Mr MacLean said: "Hardman just laughed as if everything was fine."

The victims kept quiet about what happened for decades. Some admitted to feeling "ashamed".

Sentencing, Lord Beckett said what Hardman done had "blighted" the lives of his victims.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.