Two men gunned down in double murder bid shooting 

Attackers wearing balaclavas burst into a flat before shooting two men on Tuesday night.

East Kilbride: Officers have closed the road.

A man was gunned down in a flat before another was shot whilst sitting in a car outside in an attempted murder.

The double shooting happened on Gordon Drive in East Kilbride shortly after 11pm on Tuesday.

Two men wearing balaclavas burst into a flat before shooting a 30-year-old man. He was taken to Hairmyres Hospital with a leg injury.

Another man, aged 31, was waiting in a Volkswagen Passat outside the flat when he was shot after being followed by the two attackers. He was treated in hospital for facial injuries before discharging himself.

Officers have closed Calderwood Road closed between Maxwellton Primary School and Capelrig Drive. There is also no access to Alison Lea from Calderwood Road.

Chief inspector Scott Douglas said: "These incidents will be causing concern within the local community and I would like to assure everyone that significant resources and officers are working on this inquiry.

"Both victims were the intended targets and a number of lines of inquiry are being followed up.

"I would appeal to anyone who was in the area around the time of the incidents to contact us.

"No matter how insignificant it may seem, I would urge you to contact us as it could prove vital in our enquiries in helping us trace the men responsible for these attacks.

"Additional officers will be patrolling the area to offer reassurance to local people, if you have any concerns, please speak to these officers."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.