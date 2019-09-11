Man suffers serious head injury in blade attack

Police are on the hunt for two attackers following the assault in South Lanarkshire.

Blantyre: The attack happened near to Burnbrae Road. Google 2019

Police are hunting two attackers after a man was assaulted with a blade in South Lanarkshire.

The 37-year-old victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit on the head with the weapon.

The attack happened at around 6.35pm on Tuesday near to Burnbrae Road in Blantyre.

One of the attackers was wearing a black balaclava. The other man was seen heading off towards the Liberty Path area.

The victim was taken to University Hospital Hairmyres in East Kilbride in a serious but stable condition.

Detective constable Chris McLaughlin said: "We've conducted door-to-door and CCTV enquiries but we're also appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

"If anyone has any information about this, please contact us."

