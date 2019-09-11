Man arrested in connection with rape of woman in lane
A man has been arrested in connection with the rape of a woman in a lane in Glasgow.
The sex attack on the 37-year-old happened in New Wynd at the Trongate at 10.40pm on Tuesday.
Police confirmed a 36-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police were made aware of a report by a 37-year-old woman of a serious sexual assault in the New Wynd area of the Trongate, Glasgow, at around 10.40pm on Tuesday.
"A 36-year-old man has been arrested.
"Enquiries are ongoing."