Man arrested in connection with rape of woman in lane

A man has been held by police after a 37-year-old woman was attacked in Glasgow.

Rape: Police have cordoned off the lane. © STV

A man has been arrested in connection with the rape of a woman in a lane in Glasgow.

The sex attack on the 37-year-old happened in New Wynd at the Trongate at 10.40pm on Tuesday.

Police confirmed a 36-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police were made aware of a report by a 37-year-old woman of a serious sexual assault in the New Wynd area of the Trongate, Glasgow, at around 10.40pm on Tuesday.

"A 36-year-old man has been arrested.

"Enquiries are ongoing."