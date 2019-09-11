  • STV
  • MySTV

Glasgow marches scrapped after riot and sectarian violence

Jenness Mitchell

The Public Processions Committee's u-turn comes in the wake of disorder across the city.

Glasgow: A full-scale riot broke out last month.
Glasgow: A full-scale riot broke out last month. Shelby May

Five public parades that were set to be held in Glasgow this weekend have been scrapped.

The Public Processions Committee's u-turn comes in the wake of sectarian violence and disorder across the city during marches on August 30 and September 7.

The committee announced its unanimous decision to ban the processions following a meeting on Wednesday afternoon.

It cited Police Scotland's concerns over the "high likelihood of public disorder with risk to public safety".

Bridgeton Protestant Boys Flute Band, Pride of the North Flute Band, Republican Network for Unity, and Whiteinch Orange & Purple District Number 7 were due to march on Saturday.

Members of Partick Orange & Purple District 15 were scheduled to set off on Sunday.

Last month, a full-scale riot broke out in the Elder Park area of Govan after an Irish unity march - led by the James Connolly Republican Flute Band - was met by hundreds of "disruptive" counter-demonstrators.

Riot police, mounted officers, a force helicopter and dog units were used to quell "significant disorder".

Two men - aged 37 and 21 - were arrested and charged with public disorder following the incident.

Last Saturday, more than 1000 people took part in two Irish republican marches as well as loyalist protests.

Officers charged 11 people, including a 14-year-old boy, with various offences ranging from sectarian singing to carrying an offensive weapon.

A policeman was also taken to hospital after being hit by a flare which was hurled by protesters.

Within a report on the Bridgeton Protestant Boys Flute Band's procession, Police Scotland stated there had been "growing community tensions and an escalation in concerns surrounding certain processions" following the attack on Father Thomas White outside his church last year.

Bradley Wallace was jailed for ten months for spitting on the priest as the annual Boyne Parade passed St Alphonsus Church on London Road.

Wallace was caught after his DNA was found on the vestment worn by Father White.

Jailed: Bradley Wallace spat on Father Thomas White.
Jailed: Bradley Wallace spat on Father Thomas White. Spindrift

The force stated: "It is also clear from these most recent incidents that there has been a substantial deterioration in relation to these types of public processions and the holding of counter-protests to the extent that there are serious concerns for the safety of members of the public and the maintenance of public order as well as causing an unacceptable and unprecedented level of disruption to the life of the community in the event that this particular procession were to proceed."

Police warned that the procession would require "the deployment of a significant policing operation", adding that officers would expect the "use of missiles, the setting of road blocks and the lighting of fires by those involved in the protest".

The force added: "Police Scotland has further advised that following the events of August 30 and September 7, they expect the public to be at risk, including those directly involved in the proceedings and those who may become trapped between rival fractions.

"This includes emerging intelligence that the actions of loyalist sympathisers at those processions could attract similar protest, possibly violent in nature from republican supporting groups in retaliation."

https://stv.tv/news/west-central/1440612-glasgow-council-approves-14-marches-over-next-three-weeks/ | default

Following the prohibition of the marches, Glasgow City Council appealed to all those affected to comply with the orders.

A council spokesman said: "The council has always been clear that the law expects it to facilitate public processions; including those that some people oppose or find offensive.

"However, the right to march has to be balanced against the rights of people and communities across Glasgow.

"Today, the committee has acted to protect the interests of those communities - taking into account the threat to public safety and the likelihood of widespread disruption and disorder.

"Its decisions follow the recommendations made by the chief executive, having also considered expert evidence on behalf of the chief constable of Police Scotland.

"The city has already witnessed an unacceptable level of disruption and disorder associated with parades and counter-protests in recent weeks.

"It is clear, both from the intelligence gathered by police and the tone of comments made by supporters and protesters, that tensions are high and the situation threatens to deteriorate further.

"The council directly appeals to those who would have taken part in these marches, or who planned to mount protests against them, to comply with the orders made and not bring further disruption to city streets."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.