Appeal for witnesses who left scene after fatal road smash

Connor O'Neill, 24, died following a collision on the A73 in North Lanarkshire last month.

Appeal: Connor O'Neill died after a crash on the A73. Police Scotland / Google 2019

A man who died in a road crash in North Lanarkshire has been named by police.

Connor O'Neill, 24, was a passenger in a red Vauxhall Astra when it was involved in a collision with a blue Toyota Auris.

The smash happened on the A73 Carlisle Road in Cleland, near to the junction with Hareshaw Road, at around 8.30pm on Saturday, August 31.

Constable Gavin Milloy, the officer in charge of the enquiry, is appealing for those who witnessed the crash but left the scene before emergency services attended to get in touch.

He said: "From information we have gathered, there may have been three or four vehicles, including a pick-up type vehicle at the scene of the collision.

"We are also aware that possibly four people, including two Eastern European men, were present but left before their details could be taken.

"I would like to reiterate that if you were driving on the A73 or were in the area around the time of the collision and have information which could assist our enquiry, please get in touch.

"If you have dashcam footage that may have recorded anything relevant, contact us."

