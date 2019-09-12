Man injured after being stabbed in daylight attack

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident that took place on Wednesday.

Injured: Man stabbed in daylight attack. Police Scotland quality generic 2019

A man has been left injured after being stabbed in a broad daylight attack.

The 32-year-old was taken to hospital after the incident that took place on Park Lea Gardens, Stranraer, at around 3.30pm on Wednesday.

Emergency services attended following reports a man had been attacked and stabbed.

The victim was taken to Galloway Community Hospital before being transferred to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary for treatment, where his condition is described as stable.

Officers working on the investigation are carrying out door to door enquiries and checking all available CCTV in an effort to identify the person responsible. No description of a suspect is currently available.

Detective Chief Inspector Colin Burnie, who is leading on this investigation, said "It is important that we trace the person responsible as soon as possible.

"A team of detectives will be working to establish the full circumstances and I am appealing to anyone who may have been in the area at the time or who may have any information which could assist with our enquiries to contact police as a matter of urgency."

