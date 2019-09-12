Teenager who trained dogs to fight given 20-year ban

Patrick Carter had multiple videos showing the dogs fighting with foxes and attacking badgers.

Patrick Carter: The teenager has been given a ban.

A teenager who trained his three dogs to fight wild animals has been given a 20-year ban on owning pets.

Patrick Carter, from Greenock, had multiple videos showing his dogs fighting with foxes and dragging badgers from their setts.

In one video, a person pinned a badger in place while the dogs attacked.

Messages were also recovered of conversations between Carter and his associates discussing animal fighting.

At the 19-year-old's home, inspectors from the Scottish SPCA's special investigations unit (SIU) found items associated with fighting such as a hunting lamp, clothing and used animal nets.

Carter pleaded guilty at Greenock Sheriff Court to keeping or training dogs for the purpose of an animal fight.

Along with the ban, Carter was given a 225-hour community payback order, a 12-month supervision order and a restriction of liberty order from 11pm to 7am to last for six months.

Fighting: Patrick Carter pleaded guilty.

The dogs involved in the case are a black patterdale named Laddie, a tan short haired lurcher named Murphy and a tan long haired lurcher named Max. All three were signed in to the care of the Scottish SPCA and have now been rehomed.

In June 2018, concerns were raised to the Scottish SPCA about the welfare of Carter's dogs.

An investigation discovered he regularly made his dogs fight wild animals and that they had subsequently suffered severe injuries. After obtaining a search warrant, investigators found three dogs with injuries consistent with animal fighting.

'The video on Carter's phone were gut-wrenching. The animals he set his dogs on would have endured terrible suffering before they were killed.' Undercover inspector

An undercover Scottish SPCA special investigations unit inspector said: "Badger baiting and animal fighting are far more common than people would think and anyone engaging in this barbaric activity must be punished appropriately and disqualified from keeping animals.

"The video on Carter's phone were gut-wrenching. The animals he set his dogs on would have endured terrible suffering before they were killed.

"Whilst his dogs appeared to be in good general health when we searched his property, Laddie had severe facial injuries consistent with animal fighting and Max had scarring to the jaw area and his leg.

"On further examination, Laddie and Max were found to have scarring and deformities within the mouth and nose consistent with previous severe traumatic injuries."

'Videos show the dogs howling in pain due to the injuries they sustained from the badgers jaws. It's not only the wildlife that suffered in this case.' Undercover inspector

The inspector added: "Multiple videos of animal fighting were found on Carter's personal devices, featuring all three of his dogs. All of the videos found were incredibly disturbing to view and the animals involved were clearly in great distress and suffered the most horrific end to their lives.

"Videos show the dogs howling in pain due to the injuries they sustained from the badgers jaws. It's not only the wildlife that suffered in this case.

"In one video Carter boasts about the substantial injuries Max suffers to his jaw and he did not seek veterinary care for the injury.

"Sadly, this is normal among animal fighters desperate to avoid arousing suspicion about their illegal activities. This can result in DIY veterinary care at home which can cause further unnecessary suffering.

"Over the animals screams, voices can be heard in the footage goading and encouraging the dogs to tear the animals apart. It is evident they were enjoying the fights.

"There was outcry in the court when the videos were shown due to the horrific content. The Sheriff commented that these were sickening offences and he was disturbed that Carter took pleasure and enjoyment in watching animals in distress."