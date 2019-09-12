Cyclist fighting for life after being found injured on road

The 69-year-old man, who suffered serious head injuries, was airlifted to hospital on Tuesday.

A cyclist is fighting for life after being found injured on the Isle of Cumbrae.

Officers were called to reports of a 69-year-old man with a serious head injury on Fairhaven Access Road, heading towards Millport, at 3pm on Tuesday.

He was airlifted to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where he remains in a critical condition.

Officers are now appealing for information in a bid to determine the cause of the cyclist's injuries.

Sergeant Andy Johnston said: "Extensive enquiries are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances of the incident and how the cyclist became injured.

"Officers are aware that a bus was in the vicinity at the time and are appealing to the people on the bus to contact us, as they may have information that will help us establish the circumstances.

"Anyone with information should contact road policing officers based at Irvine Police Office through 101."

