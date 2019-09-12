Care worker charged with attempting to murder patients

Calum Knox is to stand trial accused of trying to kill two women at Crosshouse Hospital.

A care worker is to stand trial charged with attempting to murder two elderly patients at a hospital.

Calum Knox is accused of trying to kill Ann Reid, 81, and Susan Reid, 73, in a ward at Crosshouse Hospital, Kilmarnock, Ayrshire in July last year.

Prosecutors claim the 29-year-old, from Ayr, exposed each to the "risk of aspiration".

It is alleged he placed Ann Reid on her back and syringed liquid into her mouth.

He is also said to have removed the oxygen mask of Susan Reid five days later and is accused of pouring liquid into her mouth.

Both women have since died.

Knox faces a separate charge of neglecting each woman and three other elderly patients.

He is said to have left them for "excessive periods of time" as well as falsifying records and lying to senior staff in respect of his care of patients.

Knox faces seven more charges of assaulting OAPs. He allegedly attacked an 81-year-old woman at Crosshouse by poking her in the ribs.

The other assaults are said to have occurred at Windyhall Nursing Home in Ayr.

The pensioners, who have all since passed away, were aged between 86 and 95 at the time.

The claims include striking one man on the head, causing another to fall to the floor and spraying water in the face of a woman.

Knox was granted a bail, with a trial due to a start in February.