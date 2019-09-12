Postmaster and brother cleared of killing customer

Edward and Alan Brown were found not guilty of killing John McGuire at a post office in Glasgow.

John McGuire: The 56-year-old died in the post office.

A postmaster and his brother have been cleared of killing a customer who complained about the cost of delivering a parcel.

Edward Brown, 51, and Alan Brown, 63, were accused of killing John McGuire, 56, Cardonald Post Office in Glasgow in March last year.

McGuire was said to have gone into the post office to complain about the cost of posting a parcel.

Prosecutors said the brothers held Mr McGuire down and stamped on him and a jury was shown CCTV footage of four people holding the customer down.

Mr McGuire died in hospital of asphyxia shortly after the incident.

The postmaster told the court he thought he was being confronted by a possible "madman" that day and had feared for his life.

The brothers were both found not guilty of culpable homicide following a trial at the High Court in Glasgow on Thursday.

Relatives of the men sobbed loudly following the not-guilty verdicts.

'I needed my family to know what happened and that I was not responsible.' Edward Brown

The postmaster had told the court how he initially feared Mr McGuire would stab him.

He said he thought he was being confronted by a possible "madman".

He recalled Mr McGuire being "very agitated" because felt he had paid too much for a postal item.

Mr McGuire later returned to the shop and "swung a punch" at the postmaster.

Edward Brown said he was grabbed before both men ended up on the ground.

Alan Brown, who was at the shop to drop something off, came to his brother's aid.

He recalled the post office being "quite chaotic" and the atmosphere "terrifying". He insisted he was only defending his brother.

Three other people helped hold Mr McGuire down until the police arrived. By then he was "foaming at the mouth" and "grey in colour", a police officer told the court.

Mr McGuire was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital. He was pronounced dead less than 14 minutes later.

The postmaster said he showed relatives CCTV of the incident to prove him and his brother were innocent

He told jurors: "I needed my family to know what happened and that I was not responsible.

"They have come to an agreement that it (the trial) should not be happening."