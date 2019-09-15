Kieran Tierney sends signed top to fan after gang attack

The former Celtic player sent the top to the boy after hearing of the attack.

Tierney: Gifted shirt to bullied fan. Lesley Staniard

Former Celtic star Kieran Tierney has sent a signed Arsenal top and note to a young fan who had been targeted by a gang in a violent attack.

The gift was sent to 15-year-old Jack Staniard, from Wishaw, after his original £75 top was ruined when the bullies burned it with cigarettes.

Jack was dejected after the incident, that left with him with several injuries, but soon cheered up when his mum and older sister arranged the signed top from the £25m Arsenal and Scotland player.

The 22-year-old left-back signed the top with a message urging Jack to "stay strong" and asked to be kept updated on his progress in a personalised letter accompanying the top.

Speaking about the incident, Jack's mother Lesley Staniard said: "Jack was out playing football with friends when a large gang appeared and attacked him.

"He was left with concussion, blurred vision, a head injury.

"He had swelling to his eyes, nose, cheekbone, eye socket and jawline, bruised ribs, soft-tissue injury to legs, back and arms as well as cuts, lacerations and cigarette burns to back of his back.

Tierney: In action during his Celtic days. SNS

"During attack he was wearing his new arsenal home top for the first time, and it got burnt at top of neck during the attack. Jack was gutted bout it and he asked if I could get him a new top."

Jack's mum and older sister then got in touch with the Arsenal player's sister who arranged the signed top.

She continued: "We planned to surprise him with a new top and I suggested contacting Kieran Tierney to see if he could sign top for Jack.

"I know some of his family from our local home town and messaged his sister to see if she thought Kieran would sign top when we bought jack a new one.

"We thought it would help cheer him up as he is huge Arsenal fan and was delighted when local lad KT signed for them."

Jack was out playing with friends when Lesley got the message back from Tierney and was over the moon when she sent him the picture.

Lesley said: "His response was disbelief. I had to phone him to tell him it was for real and that KT had gifted him this after what he had been put through.... he was ecstatic!"

Jack says he will now frame his prize possession and will keep it hanging on his bedroom wall.

Tierney, who was a key part of Celtic's triple treble winning squad, joined Arsenal for the record breaking multi-million pound-fee in the summer.

