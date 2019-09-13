New pitches and tracks in £7.5m sports facilities overhaul

Plans to transform sports facilities across Renfrewshire will go before councillors next week.

On-X in Linwood will get new facilities under the plans. Renfrewshire Council

A planned £7.5m transformation of sports facilities in Renfrewshire will learn its fate next week.

An international-standard hockey pitch and cycling track are included in proposals to overhaul St James Playing Fields in Paisley, Ferguslie Sport Centre and the On-X in Linwood.

New grass football pitches, an indoor athletics track and areas for dog walkers are also part of the plans.

The new hockey pitch would allow 18-time men's Scottish champions Kelburne Hockey Club, who currently play in Glasgow, to return to their home area.

Councillors will decide whether to approve the plans during a meeting on Wednesday.

Renfrewshire Council leader Iain Nicolson said: "The revised proposals going before councillors would deliver first-class sporting facilities for Renfrewshire at On-X, replace some outdated facilities at St James and Ferguslie with modern ones, and improve our existing football pitches.

"The detailed studies done over the past year have allowed us to revisit the original idea and create new proposals which offer far better value for money for the available budget.

"That means we can still deliver substantial and much-needed improvements to the St James site while spreading the benefits of fresh investment across two other important locations."

