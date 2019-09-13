Appeal after 'deliberate' fire destroys block of flats

Police are looking to speak to a group of youths on bikes who may have witnessed the blaze.

Appeal: Police believe the incident was witnessed by locals. STV

Police are appealing for witnesses after a fire destroyed a block of flats in Lanark.

The blaze, which police believe was deliberate, ripped through the building in Braidfute on Thursday, July 11, causing a risk to the lives of residents inside.

A 32-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the blaze.

Officers investigating the fire are looking to speak to a group of youths on bikes who are believed to be witnesses.

Anyone with information hasbeen urged to contact police via 101.

