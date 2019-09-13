Appeal after 'deliberate' fire destroys block of flats
Police are looking to speak to a group of youths on bikes who may have witnessed the blaze.
Police are appealing for witnesses after a fire destroyed a block of flats in Lanark.
The blaze, which police believe was deliberate, ripped through the building in Braidfute on Thursday, July 11, causing a risk to the lives of residents inside.
A 32-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the blaze.
Officers investigating the fire are looking to speak to a group of youths on bikes who are believed to be witnesses.
Anyone with information hasbeen urged to contact police via 101.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.