Sword-wielding attacker chopped off woman's finger

William Rae, 32, carried out the attack outside a nursery school in Glasgow.

A man who chopped off a woman's finger with a sword after his home was vandalised has been jailed.

William Rae carried out the attack on Kylie McMahon outside a nursery school in Glasgow's Dalmarnock last October.



A judge heard how the 30-year-old victim needed a ten-hour operation and also suffered severe facial injuries that has left her scarred for life.

Rae was sentenced to seven years behind bars at the High Court in Glasgow on Friday.



The 32-year-old pleaded guilty to assaulting Ms McMahon to her severe injury, permanent disfigurement and impairment as well as to the danger of her life.

Lord Matthews said Rae had gone out armed to go after those he believed had earlier turned up at his home.

The judge went on: "This was a terrible attack. You did not need to leave the house, you did not need to chase after anyone.

"We cannot have people running around Glasgow with swords."

A hearing was told an angry Rae had gone out hours before the sword attack and hurled cans of lager at Ms McMahon's windows.

Rae was known to her partner and there had been earlier "ill feeling" between the men.

Ms McMahon was later walking with friends when Rae appeared from a lane close to his own girlfriend's home.

He was clutching the weapon and initially went after the group before chasing Ms McMahon alone. He followed her and cornered her at the entrance of the nursery before repeatedly striking her to the face and hands with the sword.

The full incident was captured on CCTV.

Ms McMahon managed to break free before losing consciousness and she was eventually rushed to hospital to be treated for her wounds.

She lost her left ring finger as well as "significant injuries" to others. Her face was also left badly scarred which may require further surgery.

Lord Matthews said the jail-term would have been eight years, but for the guilty plea.

