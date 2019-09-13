Man fined £400 for behaviour during republican parade

Three others have also appeared in court following marches in Glasgow city centre.

There was a heavy police presence during the parade. Shelby May

A man has been fined £400 for his involvement in disturbances surrounding an Irish republican parade in Glasgow.

Brian Burke, 28, pleaded guilty at Glasgow Sheriff Court to behaving in a threatening and abusive manner aggravated by religious prejudice.

Scott Cowan, 47, from Glasgow, also pleaded guilty to acting in a threatening and abusive manner and repeatedly shouting sectarian remarks. He will be sentenced next month.

David Clark, 34, from Glasgow, denied forming part of a disorderly crowd, shouting , swearing and uttering a sectarian remark. He will stand trial in December.

Lindsey Daziel, 31,from Glasgow, also denied acting in a threatening and abusive manner outside the Tollbooth bar.

She is charged with shouting, swearing, acting in an aggressive manner and uttering sectarian remarks while the parade was passing. She will also face trial in December.