Boy, 12, charged with sexually assaulting teacher

The incident is alleged to have happened at a school in Glasgow on August 29.

A 12-year-old boy has been charged with a sex attack on a teacher at a school in Glasgow.

A report has been sent to the Children's Reporter.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "A 12-year-old boy has been charged in connection with an alleged sexual assault which occurred in a school in Glasgow on Thursday, August 29.

"A report has been sent to the Children's Reporter."