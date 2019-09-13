Boy, 12, charged with sexually assaulting teacher
The incident is alleged to have happened at a school in Glasgow on August 29.
A 12-year-old boy has been charged with a sex attack on a teacher at a school in Glasgow.
A report has been sent to the Children's Reporter.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "A 12-year-old boy has been charged in connection with an alleged sexual assault which occurred in a school in Glasgow on Thursday, August 29.
"A report has been sent to the Children's Reporter."