Crew's special gift for lifeboat baby on 18th birthday

Kerrie MacGillivray was handed the commemorative bell by RNLI Oban's volunteer lifeboat crew.

Celebration: Kerrie MacGillivray was handed the commemorative bell by RNLI Oban's volunteer lifeboat crew. RNLI Oban

A teenager who was born on a lifeboat was presented with a special gift to mark her 18th birthday.

Kerrie MacGillivray was handed the commemorative bell by RNLI Oban's volunteer lifeboat crew.

The 18-year-old was joined by crew members who were on the original shout, together with midwife Hazel Munro, at the lifeboat station on Friday.

A RNLI Oban spokesperson said: "At 3.34am on September 13, 2001, Oban's lifeboat were paged to collect Kerrie's mum who was in labour on Mull.

"Oban's volunteer lifeboat crew launched, with a midwife from Oban hospital also on board, and were soon on their way back towards Oban with an additional passenger.

"However, before arriving back in Oban at 6.18am, the population of the lifeboat had increased by a further person, as Kerrie was born at 6.16am just as the lifeboat entered the bay."

In his book The Story of Oban Lifeboat, Willie Melville documents the teen's birth, noting: "Coxswain and crew suffering from a mixture of elation and shock... all recovered after a bacon roll and a mug of strong tea."

The RNLI Oban spokesperson added: "The volunteer crew and everyone at Oban RNLI wish Kerrie a very happy 18th birthday and fair seas and following winds for the years to come."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.