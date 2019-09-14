Teen injured after attack by three men outside function

The 17-year-old had just left the party when three men got out of a car and assaulted him.

Appeal: Teenager attacked by three men.

A teenager has been left with head and facial injuries after being attacked by three men in west Dunbartonshire.

The 17-year-old boy had just left a function in the Hardgate House Hotel in Clydebank when the men got out of a small white car and grabbed him before punching and kicking him at around 1am on Saturday.

Emergency services attended and the victim was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he received treatment for his injuries before being released.

Police investigating the incident are appealing for witnesses as they try to trace those responsible.

Detective Constable Iain Allison at Clydebank CID said: "Our enquiries have revealed that at the time this incident occurred there was a large group of people in the area who had also come from the function at the hotel. I urge these people to contact police immediately as they may have information that could help identify the persons responsible for this assault."

