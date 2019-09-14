Celtic fans in banner protest against ticket prices

The away fans held a banner saying 'overcharging the fans, underselling the game'.

Protest: Celtic fans against ticket prices. SNS

Celtic fans have hit out at ticket prices during their Premiership game at Hamilton.

The section of the away fans in New Douglas Park held up a banner stating 'Overcharging fans, underselling the game' before Saturday's early kick off.

The champions opened the scoring through James Forrest early in the first half as they look to maintain their 100% winning start to the domestic campaign.

New loan-signing Mohamed Elyounoussi made his debut after being named in the starting line-up as a replacement for injured Mikey johnstone.

Australian play-maker Tom Rogic also returned to the squad after a lengthy spell on the side lines.

The tickets for the game were priced at around £22 for away fans.

