Man arrested after officer hit with flare during march

A 32-year-old has been charged in connection with the incident that took place in Glasgow.

March: Officer hit by flare thrown from protesters. Shelby May

A man has been arrested after a police officer was hit with a pyrotechnic thrown from protesters during a republican march in Glasgow.

The 32-year-old has been charged in connection with the incident that took place in Clyde Street on Saturday, September 7.

He will appear at court on Monday.

More than 1000 people took part in two marches as well as counter protests throughout the city on Saturday.

A male police officer was taken to hospital after being hit by the flare which was hurled by protesters on Clyde Street.

His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

After the disorder the council moved to ban a series of marches due to take place in the city on Saturday, September 14.

As a result of the ban hundreds of loyalists staged a protest in George Square against the council's decision.