Concern growing for pensioner missing overnight

James Gibson, from Glasgow, was last seen in Edinburgh on Saturday afternoon.

Concern is growing for a pensioner who has been missing overnight.

Police are appealing for assistance in tracing 66-year-old James Gibson from Glasgow who was last seen in Couper Street, Edinburgh at around 2pm on Saturday.

His current whereabouts are unknown.

He is described as being around 5ft11 with grey hair and a beard.

When last seen he was wearing a hat, dark jacket, blue trousers, blue jumper and black trainers.

Inspector Peter Jones from Leith Police station says "This is completely out of character for him and his friends are understandably worried about it.

"We have a number of police resources out looking for James and I am now looking for the assistance from the public. "

