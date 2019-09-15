Multi-car crash on motorway causing heavy traffic delays

Emergency services are dealing with the incident that took place on Sunday afternoon.

M8: Crash causing delays. Traffic Scotland

Four lanes of a busy motorway have been closed after several cars were involved in a crash.

Emergency services are dealing with the incident that took place on the M8 in Glasgow just after 2.30pm on Sunday.

The lane closures, on the eastbound carriageway at junction 15 near to Townhead, is expected to cause heavy delays.

It is not yet known if there are any injuries in the ongoing incident.

Gillian Renwick said on Twitter: "AVOID and I mean AVOID the M8 Eastbound- Multi car accident before Blochairn exit. Cars parked in all lanes & all off ramps in all directions. It's a big accident - be patient if you're sitting in the traffic."

More to follow.