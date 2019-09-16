Schoolboy filmed giving Nazi salute outside synagogue

During the short clip, the young boy also has a Hitler-style moustache drawn above his upper lip.

Giffnock & Newlands Synagogue: Police have launched an investigation. Google 2019

Police have launched a hate crime investigation after a teenage boy was filmed performing a Nazi salute outside a synagogue in East Renfrewshire.

The video - recorded outside Giffnock & Newlands Synagogue - was reported to officers after being posted online.

On Monday, a Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police Scotland is aware of a video circulating online on various social media channels which shows a teenage boy conducting actions of an antisemitic nature outside a synagogue.

"Enquiries are ongoing to trace the persons responsible for making and distributing the video."

'We take a zero tolerance approach to the misuse of social media, particularly when it is offensive to others.' East Renfrewshire Council spokesman

East Renfrewshire Council is also investigating the incident and has vowed to take action against those involved.

A council spokesman said: "We take a zero tolerance approach to the misuse of social media, particularly when it is offensive to others.

"We promote an ethos of equity and equality and foster good relationships in all our schools and this matter will be dealt with in line with those policies."

'The Glasgow Jewish Representative Council are appalled at this antisemitic hate crime and we understand that the police are pursuing it vigorously and hope that the alleged perpetrators will be brought to justice quickly.' Paul Edlin

Paul Edlin, president of Glasgow Jewish Representative Council, said: "The Glasgow Jewish Representative Council are appalled at this antisemitic hate crime and we understand that the police are pursuing it vigorously and hope that the alleged perpetrators will be brought to justice quickly.

"The fact that it is now posted on social media makes it an even more significant hate crime."

