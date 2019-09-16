Teenage boy charged over 'Nazi salute' outside synagogue

Police launched an investigation following complaints of a video circulating online.

Giffnock & Newlands Synagogue: A teenager has been charged. Google 2019

A 16-year-old boy has been charged in connection with an offensive video that was uploaded online.

Police launched an investigation following complaints of a short clip that appeared to show a schoolboy performing a Nazi salute outside Giffnock & Newlands Synagogue in East Renfrewshire.

On Monday, the force confirmed that a teenager had been charged and would be reported to the Scottish Children's Reporters Administration.

Enquiries are still ongoing into the making and distributing of the video.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "A 16-year-old-boy has been charged and is the subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal and the Scottish Children's Reporters Administration in connection with the incident."

