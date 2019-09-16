Street cordoned off after reports of gunshots

Officers were called to Walpole Lane in East Kilbride at around 10.40pm on Sunday.

East Kilbride: Gunshots were heard in Walpole Lane. Google 2019

An investigation has been launched following reports of gunshots in a South Lanarkshire street.

No one was injured, however police believe it was a "planned and targeted act".

Officers were called to Walpole Lane in Jackton, East Kilbride, at around 10.40pm on Sunday.

Extra police patrols have been put in place as enquiries continue.

The incident comes less than a week after a double murder bid in East Kilbride.

Last Tuesday, one man was gunned down in a flat before another was shot whilst sitting in a car outside on Gordon Drive.

Both victims were taken to hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Officers investigating this latest incident said it is too early to say whether the shootings are connections.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Around 10.40pm on Sunday, police were called to Walpole Lane, Jackton, East Kilbride after a report was received that gunshots were heard.

"Officers attended and carried out a search of the area, there are no reports of anyone injured.

"We consider the reports to be credible.

"Officers are at the scene continuing enquiries today to establish the exact details surrounding this incident.

"At this stage our assessment is that this was a planned and targeted act.

"The investigation is at an early stage, as such we are making no links to any other incidents at this time.

"There are additional patrols in the area as this investigation continues."

