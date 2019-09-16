Six-week-old kitten found dumped inside bin on street

The cat is now recovering at one of the Scottish SPCA's animal rescue and rehoming centres.

Appeal: The little kitten was dumped in a bin. Scottish SPCA

An appeal has been launched after a kitten was found dumped inside a bin on a Glasgow road.

The Scottish SPCA was alerted to the incident after a passer-by heard the kitten's cries on Ashgill Road last Wednesday.

The male moggy - which is ginger and white and is believed to be around six-weeks old - was discovered inside the bin within a white paper bag.

'Someone deliberately put this kitten in the bin and we want to find out what happened.' Animal rescue officer Ryan Cannon

Animal rescue officer Ryan Cannon said: "At this age, he should still be with his mum.

"We are thankful the member of the public heard the kitten's cries as who knows what would have happened if he hadn't been found.

"He is now receiving the care he needs at one of our animal rescue and rehoming centres.

"Someone deliberately put this kitten in the bin and we want to find out what happened."

Abandoned: The cats were riddled with fleas. Scottish SPCA

The Scottish SPCA is also appealing for information after three cats were found abandoned inside a cage on Allanton Road in Shotts, North Lanarkshire, last Monday.

The mother cat - along with her two kittens - were riddled with fleas and had a number of health issues.

One of the kittens had to be put to sleep.

Animal rescue officer Dawn Juma said: "The female cat was found with her two offspring inside a cage off the A71.

"They had been left on the eastbound side of the road heading in the Edinburgh direction.

"We are very grateful to the person who alerted us to the cats and stayed with them until we arrived.

"Upon veterinary examination, the cats were found to be riddled with fleas and had a number of health issues.

"One of the kittens was too sick to recover and on veterinary advice, the sad decision was made to put her to sleep."

Abandoning an animal is an offence under the Animal Health and Welfare (Scotland) Act 2006.

Anyone found guilty of doing so can expect to be banned from keeping animals for a fixed period or life.

If you have any information, call the Scottish SPCA's confidential helpline on 03000 999 999.

