Cyclist left seriously injured after hit-and-run smash

A cyclist has been seriously injured after being struck by a car in a hit-and-run.

The incident happened on Glasgow Road in Paisley at 4.30am on Saturday.

Neighbours living nearby heard a bang and found the cyclist lying on the road.

Inspector Tracy Harkins said "We are unsure at this time what type of vehicle was involved in the accident and it may be that the driver is unaware that he struck the cyclist.

"It is imperative that anyone driving in Glasgow Road around the time in question comes forward if they recall seeing the victim on his bike or if they observed the accident occurring.

"Thankfully the victim appears to be making a good recovery, however, he is still detained in hospital receiving treatment.

"Local police are asking for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information regarding the circumstances to contact Police Scotland on 101."