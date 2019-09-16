Man raped woman as she slept on sofa with young daughter

Andris Valainis, 35, has been found guilty of the sex attack at a house in Lanarkshire.

Police: The woman woke up to find she was being raped.

A man raped a woman as she slept on a couch with her seven-year-old daughter.

Andris Valainis was found guilty of the offence at a house in Lesmahagow, Lanarkshire, on September 8, last year.

During her evidence, the 35-year-old's victim told the jury: "If I wanted it to happen I wouldn't be here."

The 30-year-old woman told how she woke up to find Valainis having sex with her.

Later when quizzed by police, Valainis, who is originally from Latvia, claimed he never had any sexual contact with the woman.

But after hearing his DNA was found on the woman during an internal examination, Valainis changed his story and claimed they had consensual sex at her instigation.

The court heard a number of adults and children were in the house in Motherwell that night.

Prosecutor Angela Gray said: "All crime involves risk, every rape involves risk and Andris Valainis was willing to take that risk.

"He was interrupted by his victim waking up. When the police were called his victim was sobbing and he told a bare-faced lie at the police station saying he never had sex with her.

'With the mounting evidence he selected a different lie and claimed she was upset because he had stopped having sex with her."

Ms Gray added: "If she wanted it to happen why there, on that bed, with her daughter sleeping beside her.

"Valainis was the only adult in the house that night who did not know where the child was sleeping."

Judge Lord Matthews remanded Valainis in custody and ordered him to be placed on the sex offenders' register. He will be sentenced next month.