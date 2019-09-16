Man jailed after targeted hit-and-run outside McDonald's

Darroll Tervit, 26, assaulted two men using his car at the drive-thru in Glasgow.

Jailed: Darroll Tervit. Spindrift/Google 2019

A man who deliberately drove at two other men outside a McDonald's drive-thru in Glasgow has been jailed for 21 months.

Darroll Tervit, 26, assaulted David Matthew, 56, and Jordan McArthur using his Renault Clio in August last year.

Tervit angled his car towards the McDonald's in Castlemilk and waited for Mr McArthur to come out before speeding towards him.

Mr Matthew was walking past Mr McArthur when Tervit smashed into both of them at a pedestrian crossing.

Mr McArthur was "thrown" onto the windscreen which smashed on impact.

Tervit pleaded guilty to the assaults to the danger of life last month at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

The court heard Tervit and Mr McArthur, who died in an unrelated matter, were known to each other and had previously had a "disagreement."

Tervit's partner had gone into the McDonald's and spotted Mr McArthur inside and told him.

Prosecutor Mark Allan said: "The vehicle moved off at speed towards the pedestrian crossing striking Mr McArthur throwing him on the bonnet and windscreen, causing it to shatter.

"Mr Matthews was also struck on the crossing and fell to the ground."

Tervit then drove on the wrong side of the road, back into the drive thru and then did a U-turn, before racing off.

Both victims were uninjured.

Officers used CCTV to track down Tervit, from Castlemilk, and he was arrested a few days later.

Lawyer, David McCaig, defending said: "Mr Tervit is remorseful about what he did that day."

Sheriff Norman Ritchie QC also disqualified Tervit from driving for three years.

He told Tervit: "You knew the first man while the other one was in the wrong place at the wrong time when you decided to strike both of them.

"You used a car as a weapon in effect and it is extremely fortunate that their lives were not put at risk."

