Man in court over attack following republican march
Christopher Reddin is accused of assaulting a man aggravated by religious prejudice.
A man has appeared in court charged with an attack following a republican march.
Christopher Reddin appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday over the attack.
It is claimed the 34-year-old assaulted Leslie Auld in London Road, Glasgow on September 7.
It is alleged Reddin punched Mr Auld on the head in an offence said to have been aggravated by religious prejudice.
Reddin, of Bellshill, Lanarkshire, pled not guilty to the charges.
Sheriff Michael Anderson set a trial for January next year.
Reddin was granted bail.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.