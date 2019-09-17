No more lock-change evictions for Glasgow asylum seekers

New contract provider Mears has agreed to improve the support for those seeking asylum.

An agreement has been reached with a new Home Office contractor that no further Glasgow-based asylum seekers will face lock-change evictions from social housing.

Evictions of those across the city who were denied leave to remain began when Serco started changing the security to the accommodation of approximately 300 people affected.

New contract provider Mears has agreed to improve the support for asylum seekers, help prevent destitution and replace lock-change evictions with a proper court process.

The deal was made with the Scottish Federation of Housing Associations (SFHA) and Glasgow and West of Scotland Forum of Housing Associations (GWSF).

Asylum seekers who have already been told they cannot stay in the UK will continue to be housed by Serco, pending the outcome of legal challenges.

Polly Jones, SFHA head of membership and policy, said: "Together with our members, SFHA and GWSF have secured a commitment from Mears to prevent any asylum seeker facing destitution.

"We are delighted lock-change evictions have been ruled out and replaced with a clear and fair support package, where any decision to evict an asylum seeker must be approved first by a court.

"Social landlords want to continue to provide much-needed accommodation to asylum seekers in Glasgow and this new contract ensures that will happen."

A legal challenge arguing the evictions would be illegal without a court order was dismissed by a judge earlier this year but is now being appealed against.

Serco, which had revenues in 2018 of more than £2.8bn, previously claimed people staying in properties without government funding was costing the housing provider an estimated £1m a year.

David Bookbinder, GWSF director, said: "We really welcome the willingness of Mears to take a fresh approach to the very difficult and sensitive issue of how asylum seekers in Glasgow will leave their accommodation after they have a decision on their right to stay in the UK.

"It's important for housing associations to be confident that their homes are managed by the Home Office's contractor professionally and humanely."

