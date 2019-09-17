  • STV
Bin collections at 'breaking point after decade of cuts'

GMB is urging Glasgow City Council to release funds to benefit the 'under-resourced' workforce.

A union representing Glasgow's refuse collectors has claimed the city's waste service is at breaking point following a decade of cuts.

In a video posted online from a backcourt in Maryhill, a GMB representative, who works for Glasgow City Council, claims the service is in crisis and a threat to public health and safety.

During the footage taken at Henderson Street/Garrioch Street, GMB convener Chris Mitchell urged the local authority to release funds to benefit the "understaffed and under-resourced" workforce.

The video shows him pointing at piles of rubbish which have built up in the backcourt.

Rubbish: Chris Mitchell posted footage online.
It comes after an FOI revealed more than 2700 bin collections have been missed across the city since last summer.

Glasgow City Council has defended its service where 525 full-time workers undertake more than 21 million household bin collections every year.

As of August this year, there are a combined total of 1091 street sweepers and refuse collectors.

The number of cleansing staff, who collect bins, has risen by more than 100 workers since 2017 - when numbers were at 419.

'Collections are unsustainable, our depots are filthy and it's no exaggeration to say many of our colleagues are suffering mentally and physically.'
Chris Mitchell

The GMB Union - which represents around 90% of the council's refuse collection workforce - say "overstretched workers" are toiling in "dire" conditions and need more people to share the load.

Mr Mitchell said: "We have been campaigning about Glasgow's waste crisis and our working conditions for years.

"The video is another example of what over a decade of cuts looks like but maybe the interest it's received means the penny is finally starting to drop.

"Certainly we've warned our service managers and successive council leaderships that without a significant investment in more full-time staff and resources this problem won't go away, it will only continue to get worse."

Mr Mitchell also highlighted problems with some of the working conditions staff face on a daily basis.

He went on: "The morale of the workforce is absolutely through the floor. Collections are unsustainable, our depots are filthy and it's no exaggeration to say many of our colleagues are suffering mentally and physically.

"The message we would like to get out to the public is that we are doing our best with what we have but what we have is not nearly enough and the prospect of more cuts in the next budget will have dire consequences.

"The city can't put a sticking plaster over this problem now, it's too far gone. That's why we made this plea on social media.

"We are standing up for our members, our service and for Glasgow - because if we don't then who will?"

At last week's full council meeting, councillor Anna Richardson was asked to apologise for a "summer of chaos" which left bins uncollected across Glasgow for weeks.

'We are currently investigating to find out exactly how this bin court ended up in this condition.'
Glasgow City Council spokesperson

Ms Richardson, the city convener for sustainability and carbon reduction, said the council was providing new street bins as well as replacing backcourt bins.

The councillor added that the new neighbourhood model, which sees the same team allocated to the same route every day, would require a period of adjustment for everyone.

Discussing the state of the court featured in the video, a spokesman for the council said: "The condition of this bin court is absolutely unacceptable.

"Tenement bin courts are scheduled to be serviced every week and there should not be such a build of waste at an individual address.

"We are currently investigating to find out exactly how this bin court ended up in this condition. Appropriate action will be taken once we have looked further into this matter."

