Knife-wielding men threaten woman in car at traffic lights

Police were called after the driver was targeted as her Mercedes A-Class stopped in Glasgow.

Attack: Castle Street. Google 2019

Two knife-wielding men threatened a woman in her car as she sat at traffic lights in Glasgow.

Police were called after the driver was targeted as her white Mercedes A-Class stopped on Castle Street at 9pm on Monday.

Two men got out of a blue Seat Toledo taxi and attacked the windows of the Mercedes with knives.

The 23-year-old driver managed to flee the attack by turning and driving back up Castle Street towards Alexandria Parade.

The two suspects are described as white men with a slim build.

Detective constable Kimberley Douglas,said: "No one was injured in the attack but it was a frightening experience.

"Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and CCTV footage is being reviewed.

"If you have any information about this incident or saw anyone matching the description of the suspects in that area around that time, please contact us on 101."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.