  • STV
  • MySTV

Family's fears over care of severely disabled woman

STV

Ruth Cherry - who is autistic, non-verbal and epileptic - has been left without overnight carers.

Concerns: Ruth Cherry has been left without overnight carers .
Concerns: Ruth Cherry has been left without overnight carers .

A family fear replacing carers with technology has put a vulnerable East Renfrewshire woman with complex learning difficulties at risk.

Ruth Cherry - who is autistic, non-verbal and epileptic - has been left without overnight carers following a policy change.

The 27-year-old moved into her Thornliebank home in January, a step her parents only approved because round-the-clock care was available.

Just six months later, health chiefs decided to remove that care.

East Renfrewshire Health and Social Care Partnership claims a new telecommunications system offers "less intrusive and more effective" support.

'I can understand economic pressures, I can understand for some people it works but for someone who can't walk or talk or escape danger I don't see how it can work.'
David Cherry

However, Ms Cherry's mum Shona, from Giffnock, has been living with her daughter since last Tuesday amid fears the system will not keep her safe.

"It's not really sustainable," Ms Cherry's brother David said, explaining how his mum also cares for his dad Ian, who has epilepsy, and younger brother Stuart, who is also autistic.

Mr Cherry has launched a petition calling on the partnership to reverse the decision to "downgrade" her support.

"I don't think anyone as vulnerable as Ruth should ever be left locked-up, alone, in their home all night," he said.

"I can understand economic pressures, I can understand for some people it works but for someone who can't walk or talk or escape danger I don't see how it can work.

"It seems to be coming from cost cutting and not what is right for the people involved."

He added: "My mum's been a carer in an all-encompassing way for a very long time. I want to see my mum and dad able to claim back a life again."

Mr Cherry explained how under the new system his sister is put to bed by a care worker, who locks the house and leaves her alone from 10pm to 8am.

A microphone listens out for sounds of distress and a camera can be activated to check on her condition. If there are any issues then a carer will be sent to help.

However, Ms Cherry's mum is worried it will take too long for the operators in Wishaw to contact support workers in Thornliebank.

The family say Ms Cherry's GP has condemned the decision to alter her care while police and fire chiefs have also raised concerns.

Her mum said the family were told Ms Cherry would have to take part in a trial of the new technology but this "would prove she still needed overnight care".

However, in a social care catch-up meeting they were told she would no longer have carers through the night.

'The revised policy for overnight support was introduced following careful consideration, and due to significant advances in technology we can now care for people in a less intrusive and more effective way throughout the night.'
East Renfrewshire Health and Social Care Partnership

The family is also concerned the technology's cut-off time is 7.30am. With the carers not due until 8am, Ms Cherry could be left without help.

He mum said: "It's not ideal, at the minute we're getting through it.

"It's all-round distressing."

A spokesperson for East Renfrewshire Health and Social Care Partnership said: "The care of our residents is our absolute priority and we are always considering the best way to deliver services which suit their individual needs.

"The revised policy for overnight support was introduced following careful consideration, and due to significant advances in technology we can now care for people in a less intrusive and more effective way throughout the night.

"We are committed to continuing to work closely with families to ensure the best provision is in place."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.