Family's fears over care of severely disabled woman

Ruth Cherry - who is autistic, non-verbal and epileptic - has been left without overnight carers.

Concerns: Ruth Cherry has been left without overnight carers .

A family fear replacing carers with technology has put a vulnerable East Renfrewshire woman with complex learning difficulties at risk.

Ruth Cherry - who is autistic, non-verbal and epileptic - has been left without overnight carers following a policy change.

The 27-year-old moved into her Thornliebank home in January, a step her parents only approved because round-the-clock care was available.

Just six months later, health chiefs decided to remove that care.

East Renfrewshire Health and Social Care Partnership claims a new telecommunications system offers "less intrusive and more effective" support.

'I can understand economic pressures, I can understand for some people it works but for someone who can't walk or talk or escape danger I don't see how it can work.' David Cherry

However, Ms Cherry's mum Shona, from Giffnock, has been living with her daughter since last Tuesday amid fears the system will not keep her safe.

"It's not really sustainable," Ms Cherry's brother David said, explaining how his mum also cares for his dad Ian, who has epilepsy, and younger brother Stuart, who is also autistic.

Mr Cherry has launched a petition calling on the partnership to reverse the decision to "downgrade" her support.

"I don't think anyone as vulnerable as Ruth should ever be left locked-up, alone, in their home all night," he said.

"I can understand economic pressures, I can understand for some people it works but for someone who can't walk or talk or escape danger I don't see how it can work.

"It seems to be coming from cost cutting and not what is right for the people involved."

He added: "My mum's been a carer in an all-encompassing way for a very long time. I want to see my mum and dad able to claim back a life again."

Mr Cherry explained how under the new system his sister is put to bed by a care worker, who locks the house and leaves her alone from 10pm to 8am.

A microphone listens out for sounds of distress and a camera can be activated to check on her condition. If there are any issues then a carer will be sent to help.

However, Ms Cherry's mum is worried it will take too long for the operators in Wishaw to contact support workers in Thornliebank.

The family say Ms Cherry's GP has condemned the decision to alter her care while police and fire chiefs have also raised concerns.

Her mum said the family were told Ms Cherry would have to take part in a trial of the new technology but this "would prove she still needed overnight care".

However, in a social care catch-up meeting they were told she would no longer have carers through the night.

'The revised policy for overnight support was introduced following careful consideration, and due to significant advances in technology we can now care for people in a less intrusive and more effective way throughout the night.' East Renfrewshire Health and Social Care Partnership

The family is also concerned the technology's cut-off time is 7.30am. With the carers not due until 8am, Ms Cherry could be left without help.

He mum said: "It's not ideal, at the minute we're getting through it.

"It's all-round distressing."

A spokesperson for East Renfrewshire Health and Social Care Partnership said: "The care of our residents is our absolute priority and we are always considering the best way to deliver services which suit their individual needs.

"The revised policy for overnight support was introduced following careful consideration, and due to significant advances in technology we can now care for people in a less intrusive and more effective way throughout the night.

"We are committed to continuing to work closely with families to ensure the best provision is in place."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.