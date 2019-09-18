Man held after baby led away from parents at shopping centre

The alarm was raised after a man was spotted walking off with the young child in Clydebank.

Arrest: Clyde Shopping Centre. Google 2019

A man has been arrested after a one-year-old boy was led away from his parents at a shopping centre.

The alarm was raised after a man was spotted walking off with the baby at Clyde Shopping Centre, in Clydebank, at 12.40pm on Saturday.

The boy was not injured and was returned to his parents shortly after his disappearance.

A 47-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

He is due before Dumbarton Sheriff Court on Thursday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson: "Around 12.40pm on Saturday, September 14, a man was observed walking off with a child in a shopping centre in Clydebank.

"The child was not injured and returned to parents within a very short space of time.

"The incident was reported that evening.

"A 47-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident. He is due before Dumbarton Sheriff Court tomorrow."

